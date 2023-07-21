First NYC mobile med unit rolling around

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new medication mobile unit is driving around New York state.

State leaders say this is the first Mobile Medication Unit and it will provide a wide range of addiction services and other medical care.

People in the New York City area will benefit from this program first.

“This new mobile medication unit will serve a vital role in supporting our vision to meet people wherever they are, by allowing providers to bring services to those in need, in their communities, and addressing barriers that keep people from receiving treatment,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “It will allow more people to access medication for addiction, which is a proven, effective, and safe treatment, and will support their long-term health.”

It’s reportedly being funded by a $550,000 federal grant.

