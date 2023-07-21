Flood relief benefits applications now open for Montpelier
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Business applications for flood relief benefits are being accepted until 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.
State leaders say the Montpelier strong recovery fund will provide money for eligible businesses hit by the flooding.
The Montpelier Strong recovery fund is a joint project of Montpelier alive and the Montpelier Foundation, giving grants work $4,000.
The fund will continue to accept donations after Monday.
