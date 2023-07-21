Flood relief benefits applications now open for Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Business applications for flood relief benefits are being accepted until 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

State leaders say the Montpelier strong recovery fund will provide money for eligible businesses hit by the flooding.

The Montpelier Strong recovery fund is a joint project of Montpelier alive and the Montpelier Foundation, giving grants work $4,000.

The fund will continue to accept donations after Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.