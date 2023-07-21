Donate
Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Six Vermont post offices are still closed nearly two weeks after the flooding that hit the state.

Crews on Friday were still clearing out the post office on State Street in Montpelier, carting office furniture and equipment caked with mud out of the Federal Building.

Despite the closures, Jerry Reen, the manager for Vermont USPS operations, says the mail is moving again in all six communities. “We are operational at alternative quarters to provide service to those communities,” he said.

Regular mail delivery has continued where possible. Customers with PO boxes can get their mail at different locations.

Montpelier has relocated to mobile units on the campus of the College of Fine Arts, with limited retail services available.

All other impacted post office services have temporarily moved to nearby towns. Johnson relocated to Hyde Park, East Barre to Websterville, Ludlow to Proctorsville, Woodbury to Hardwick, and South Londonderry to Londonderry.

Renner says they are still determining damage to the buildings and possible loss of mail. “Significant flooding inside those facilities. We are still going through our internal processes with the inspection service to see if there was some damage there,” he said.

Those still having issues with their mail are urged to contact their local postmaster.

