Gillibrand visits Plattsburgh Beta facility

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Plattsburgh Friday afternoon to visit the facilities of electric plane startup Beta Technologies. It’s part of what officials call a celebration of the recent successes of public-private partnerships in clean energy and innovation in the North Country.

“We are a model for not only New York state but the country on how to get this done,” said New York Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Jones was joined by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu, and local officials at Beta Technologies facility at the Plattsburgh Airport.

“Beta Technologies is really looking at ways to improve not only technology but supply chain access and how we move things and how we move people that is probably the most innovation I have seen in my entire lifetime,” Gillibrand said.

Landrieu says innovations into electric alternatives are how the nation will move forward. “These kinds of technologies cut across all the ways the president wants to lower people’s costs, improve people’s lives, improve the supply chain, as the senator said, and get us to the future much, much faster,” he said.

Jones says continued investment between private and public ventures will only create more opportunities for people in the North Country. “Training workforce, getting us there -- this is the future. We saw this many years ago and now it is paying dividends and will for many years to come.,” he said.

Kyle Clark, Beta’s CEO and founder says the visit is reassuring and inspiring. “When political folks come, it says the government is behind us. And getting those tailwinds is reassuring for the business, it is motivating for people and you feel like what we are vying for is important to a broader group of people,” he said.

Gary Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce says Gillibrand and Landrieu’s visit also highlights the amount of aerospace innovation that is underway in the North Country. “There are more than 50 manufacturers in this area now working on transportation and aerospace -- Beta is one. We are excited they are now a part of it and I think it is going to create the most jobs and the greatest economic future for our area,” he said.

Clark says the company is still working to get its FAA certification and plans to carry out cargo and medical deliveries before moving into passenger flights.

Related Stories:

Beta offers summer intensive program for high school students

Beta Technologies interested in buying NEK airport

First lady visits Vermont, encourages tech students to look to the future

BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane

South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.