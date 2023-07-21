Health Dept. warns of swimming hole hazards after recent floods

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - After recent flooding, Health Department officials warn that swimming holes, streams and lakes are not recommended as places to cool off.

At Triple Buckets in Richmond people are seen swimming in the water, and others enjoying the view. UVM student Olivia Biasetti chose her book over the crossing the water Thursday.

“I would definitely say I’m the more average swimmer, I’m not too skilled in that sense so I definitely wanted to play it safe and keep it on this side” said Biasetti.

The health department is warning people to stay out of the water until it calms down. Stephanie Busch, the Injury Prevention Chief at the Health Department says there are three big hazards after a swimming hole or river is inundated with flood waters. Hidden debris, deceiving currents and unsanitary water conditions.

She says even if you think some water holes are quiet now they can still pose a risk to swimmers.

“Because of the elevated flood waters, it can create under tows, and someone can kind of jump into it and get caught in those” said Busch.

With the recent overflow in city and town’s water systems, sewage contamination and cyanobacteria blooms are also a risk creating unforeseen health concerns.

“People can experience vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, if you’re swallowing the water with micro organisms.” As the heat continues to beat down Busch says there are a number of other ways to still cool off.

“See if you’re YMCA is open, or local town pools where you have the ability to cool off and stay safe.”

Back in Richmond, Biasetti says she likes to still enjoy local swimming areas without going in. “I’m still hanging out near the bodies in of water but in a safe way. Besides that I do like to go down by the waterfront.”

Busch says even pets have the chance of getting hurt in the water, so she warns all humans and pets should stay out of water until it’s calm and clear.

