Kirwan takes over Dartmouth men’s lacrosse

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - When people think of the power programs in Ivy League Men’s Lacrosse, they tend to think Princeton, Cornell, and Yale. Notably absent from that list is Dartmouth...but the new head coach in Hanover is looking to change that.

“All of my experiences in my coaching career have helped prepare me for this day,” new Dartmouth coach Sean Kirwan said. “Between Tufts to Brown to Virginia, you know I could steal from all of those places the things we’ve done to be successful.”

Kirwan has been regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in men’s college lacrosse for about a decade now. After winning a D3 national title as a player at Tufts, he helped coach the Jumbos to another in 2014, and ran the show on offense for four D1 Final Four teams under Lars Tiffany at Brown and Virginia. But long considered one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the country, Kirwan surprised many in the lacrosse world back in June when he took the job at Dartmouth.

“It was really important when I thought about making that jump to a head coach, I was looking for two things: the first one, always wanted to coach at a high academic institution, obviously Dartmouth checks that box in spades. And then the second one’s a little bit trickier, to me there needed to be a road map to success,” Kirwan said. “I spoke with Mike Harrity, Christine Fowler, Dartmouth in general. It was very clear to me the vision they had for the athletic department and specifically this lacrosse program.”

Kirwan’s certainly going to have his work cut out for him: aside from a 3-1 mark before the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Big Green hasn’t posted a winning record since 2006 and the team hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in 20 years. But having been a huge piece of successful rebuilds at his last two stops gives Kirwan confidence it can be done in Hanover too.

“Just learned what it took to be successful and to be a championship caliber team,” Kirwan said of his prior experience. “And that’s such a valuable aspect and will absolutely be the goal here at Dartmouth is to be at our best and be a championship caliber program.”

The first step to becoming a championship caliber program will be figuring out how to compete with their conference rivals. But as Kirwan points out, those same teams have shown dramatic improvement is possible in this league.

“This is one of the best conferences in the country in the sport of lacrosse,” Kirwan said of the Ivy League. “When you think about Princeton and Yale, these are programs at moments in time in their history have been down and figured out ways to be really successful and consistently successful. And so there’s no reason why Dartmouth can’t be the next one to do that.”

Kirwan’s offenses have regularly been among the highest scoring groups in the country, and he says the trick is to let his guys cook.

“This is such a creative game, so it would be wrong of me to take the power and creativity away from the players,” Kirwan said. “So I do try to keep things as simple as I can while also giving ourselves the best chance to win.”

“He’s a great offensive mind,” Thomas McConvey, a former player under Kirwan at Virginia and 2022 Vermont grad added. “He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeve. He knows how to run an offense, and it might not be the most difficult offense to learn, which is nice for the players, but it’s very effective.”

Now in this era of college sports, all the X’s and O’s in the world don’t mean much if you can’t recruit the right players to run them. Finding the right athletes for an Ivy League program isn’t always easy given the academic side of things. But Kirwan sees that more as an opportunity than a hurdle.

“The academic side of a place like Dartmouth is far from a challenge, it’s exciting,” Kirwan said. “I think it’s going to attract a student athlete that is so well rounded and so focused in everything that they do, not just what they do on the lacrosse field. And that’s what we’re looking to build is that 360 degree student athlete.”

As for the current players, Kirwan is already working to build relationships and set this program up for success right away.

“You can tell that they want to be successful, that they’re willing to learn and willing to grow,” Kirwan said. “But at the same time, they’re all just incredibly excited like I am to get to work with each other. This is a relationships based profession, so you know we’ve been playing catch-up a little bit on building those relationships. But every conversation I have, those relationships grow stronger and stronger, and the word excitement just keeps coming up. You know, I’ve had a smile on my face from the minute I took this job and it hasn’t gone away. And the fact that these guys are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful and I can’t wait to help them do that.”

