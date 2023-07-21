Lamoille County Field Days runs through the weekend

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Johnson was one of the communities hit hard by flooding last week. But despite the washout, the Lamoille County Field Days are back this weekend. Organizers say between volunteers and attendees, they expect 10,000 people to join in on the fun.

The ground at the fairground in Johnson are a little soggy, but Bob Bologna of Wolcott says it’s not enough to keep him away. “Been stuck inside with all the rain for so long so it’s just a good day to get out,” he said. “I’m giving my son a little break, taking his kids.”

Lamoille County Field Days is back with rides, games, and fair food. Christina Holmes, one of the organizers, says-- everything is up and running as usual and that they’re lucky to be on high ground a few miles from the river. “It’s like the one thing once a year where people haven’t seen each other for over a year and this is where they can catch up,” she said.

Holmes says that even though there is rain in the forecast this weekend, they’ll still have some rides and events going.

“I’m just happy to be here, happy to be out, glad it’s not raining, and having a good time,” Bologna said

And while a lot of people go for the games and rides, what’s a fair without some fair food like fried dough, candy apples, and corn dogs. Reporter Rachel Mann spoke with fairgoers about what foods they’re going for.

The fair runs through Sunday and tickets are available at the gate.

