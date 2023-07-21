New York gets medication mobile unit to help fight addiction

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new medication mobile unit is driving around New York state.

State leaders say this is the first Mobile Medication Unit and it will provide a wide range of addiction services and other medical care.

The Office of Addiction Services and Supports reports this will remove a barrier to care and support long-term health.

The effort is being funded by a $550,000 federal grant.

