New York gets medication mobile unit to help fight addiction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new medication mobile unit is driving around New York state.

State leaders say this is the first Mobile Medication Unit and it will provide a wide range of addiction services and other medical care.

The Office of Addiction Services and Supports reports this will remove a barrier to care and support long-term health.

The effort is being funded by a $550,000 federal grant.

