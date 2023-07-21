Donate
Newsmaker Interview: What have we learned since Irene?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Headlines touted him as the “Master of Disaster” back in 2011 when Governor Peter Shumlin appointed Neale Lunderville the state’s recovery officer for Tropical Storm Irene.

Now, 12 years later, as Vermont recovers from another catastrophic disaster, Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lunderville, the President and CEO of Vermont Gas, about his observations of what’s changed.

