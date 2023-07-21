Newsmaker Interview: What have we learned since Irene?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Headlines touted him as the “Master of Disaster” back in 2011 when Governor Peter Shumlin appointed Neale Lunderville the state’s recovery officer for Tropical Storm Irene.

Now, 12 years later, as Vermont recovers from another catastrophic disaster, Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lunderville, the President and CEO of Vermont Gas, about his observations of what’s changed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.