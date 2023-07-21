Police arrest man responsible for armed robbery at Dollar Tree

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested a Cambridge man stemming from an armed robbery back on July 4th.

Police took 39 year old Christopher Sizen into custody and charged him with armed robbery, aggravated assault, grand larceny, and petit larceny.

Police say Sizen was caught on surveillance video inside the Dollar General in Fairfax brandishing a gun and demanding cash from the clerk.

He being held on a $10,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

