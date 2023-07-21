Donate
Police arrest man responsible for armed robbery at Dollar Tree

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested a Cambridge man stemming from an armed robbery back on July 4th.

Police took 39 year old Christopher Sizen into custody and charged him with armed robbery, aggravated assault, grand larceny, and petit larceny.

Police say Sizen was caught on surveillance video inside the Dollar General in Fairfax brandishing a gun and demanding cash from the clerk.

He being held on a $10,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

