Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rental scams on the rise

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont’s tight housing market, many people are desperate for apartments, and that means they’re extra vulnerable to scammers.

Rental application fees are illegal in Vermont but some renters still get scammed. The Better Business Bureau reports a rise in scam reports for rental properties in New England. They recommend being extra wary of who you give financial information to, and to watch out for properties that seem perfect.

“Do your due diligence because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.”

They say it’s important to use reputable websites, see the property in person, and ask the landlord for identification, or find a licensed real estate agent.

Related Story:

Tight housing market leads to illegal application fees, rental scams

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East...
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
File image
Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident

Latest News

Food at the Lamoille County Field Days
Rental scams on the rise
Lamoille County Filed Days runs through Sunday in Johnson.
Lamoille County Field Days runs through the weekend
Lamoille County Field Days runs through the weekend