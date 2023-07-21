Rental scams on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont’s tight housing market, many people are desperate for apartments, and that means they’re extra vulnerable to scammers.

Rental application fees are illegal in Vermont but some renters still get scammed. The Better Business Bureau reports a rise in scam reports for rental properties in New England. They recommend being extra wary of who you give financial information to, and to watch out for properties that seem perfect.

“Do your due diligence because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.”

They say it’s important to use reputable websites, see the property in person, and ask the landlord for identification, or find a licensed real estate agent.

