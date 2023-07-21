Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Royalton man arrested on multiple charges for shooting off gun in the street

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of walking in traffic with a handgun is also expected in court today.

Police say 44-year-old Steven Foster was reportedly walking on Route 14 in Royalton while shooting a gun yesterday evening.

They picked him up on Shurlock Road. His potential charges include Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and having a handgun while not allowed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East...
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
File image
Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident

Latest News

Royalton man arrested on multiple charges for shooting off gun in the street
File photo
Montpelier businesses hold flood relief press conference
Montpelier businesses hold flood relief press conference
File photo
Flood relief benefits applications now open for Montpelier