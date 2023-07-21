Royalton man arrested on multiple charges for shooting off gun in the street
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of walking in traffic with a handgun is also expected in court today.
Police say 44-year-old Steven Foster was reportedly walking on Route 14 in Royalton while shooting a gun yesterday evening.
They picked him up on Shurlock Road. His potential charges include Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and having a handgun while not allowed.
