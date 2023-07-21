Donate
Several communities remain on boil water notice

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state and local municipalities are making progress on getting drinking water restored to communities hit by flooding

Morrisville’s do not drink order is now a boil water notice -- one of about ten communities with those orders. There’s one do not drink order in the town of Woodstock.

“We are actively working with each one of those communities to resolve the concerns to get them back to normal operations and hopeful many of those systems will be able to do so in the next few days,” said Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.

You can find out more information about these drinking water notices online.

