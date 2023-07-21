Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately,...
President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.

Her exit comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.

The A&M System said in a statement that Banks told faculty leaders this week that she took responsibility for the “flawed hiring process” of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school’s journalism department. The statement said “a wave of national publicity” suggested that McElroy “was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”

Banks has told The Texas Tribune this month that pushback had surfaced over her hiring at A&M because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East...
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
File image
Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident

Latest News

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Dozens of cars were destroyed in the fire.
At least 30 cars damaged in explosive fire at Phoenix propane business
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl