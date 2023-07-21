Vt. to get federal energy dollars for electrical grid upgrades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is on the list to get grant money to upgrade the electric grid from the federal government.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced nearly $30 million for a few states and tribal nations.

Vermont is reportedly getting about $6 million to modernize existing grid infrastructure and expand the skilled energy workforce in the state.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm says every community deserves clean, affordable power for their homes and businesses.

“A need that is only exacerbated during extreme weather events like the historic flooding and blistering heat waves that are hitting parts of the country this summer,” said Granholm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.