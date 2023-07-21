Donate
Vt. unemployment rate drops to 1.9% in June

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in June.

The Vermont Department of Labor Friday released data showing the seasonally-adjusted rate for June was 1.9%, one-fifth of a percent lower than in May.

The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington Friday said while they anticipate a spike in unemployment claims from businesses hit by flooding last week, they have seen it yet.

Those who lost their jobs in counties covered under the federal disaster declaration are now able to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The program gives temporary money to those who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

