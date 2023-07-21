WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood relief update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and state and federal officials will provide an update Friday morning on the response to catastrophic flooding last week.

Cleanup and recovery efforts continue to ramp up across Vermont in response to last week’s flooding. Over 330 FEMA workers have fanned out to areas hit by flooding to talk with homeowners and the agency has already provided over $700,000 in disaster grants.

Businesses are not eligible for the FEMA grants and instead must go through the Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans. The governor Friday is expected to announce additional support for businesses as well as provide an update on whether additional counties will be added to the six that already qualify under the major disaster declaration.

With more rain in the forecast Friday, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for much of the region through later in the evening.

