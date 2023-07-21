Skip to content
Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring
News
Livestream
Weather
Sports
Contact Us
WYCI
Home
News
Local
National
Politics
Election Results
Health Watch
In the Garden
Investigate TV
Made In Vermont
Super Seniors
Vermont from Above
Wildlife Watch
You Can Quote Me
Latest Newscasts
Got a Story Idea?
Submit Photos and Videos
Newsletter
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
How to Watch WCAX
TV Listings
Weather
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
WCAX Weather App
Ski & Board Report
In the Garden
Weather FAQ
Astronomy
Sports
MLB on WYCI
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit Story Ideas
Submit Photos and Video
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Order Channel 3 News Stories
Community Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WCAX
Paid Internships
Community
Donate
Community Calendar
Hike of the Week
Marketplace
WYCI
Across the Fence
Buy Vermont First
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Business Break
Press Releases
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Week Sixteen - Hike of the Week (Stevenson Trail)
By
WCAX
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident
Latest News
Super Senior: Gary Aubin
Week Fifteen - Hike of the Week (Kent Brook Trail)
Super Senior: Dick Walker
Super Senior: Monique Ziegler