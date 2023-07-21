For wife of Barre flood victim, mourning is its own kind of recovery

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The catastrophic flooding last week caused pain for thousands, but for a Barre woman whose husband, Stephen Davoll, died in the floodwaters, it took her dancing partner and love of her life.

“Every day before he went to work, I went out into the kitchen to hug him and kiss him goodbye and we would waltz, we would dance. That’s gonna be the biggest thing that I’m gonna miss. I lost my dance partner,” said Beverly Frost.

Remembering that night, as the water rushed through her street and into their basement, leaves her reeling. “We had gone on vacation for our anniversary and we were in New York and we only stayed one night when we got a phone call that we were being flooded in. It was bad. So, we decided we needed to come home. Steve went right down to the cellar and just started keeping a pump going. And all night and all the next day he was so incredibly tired,” Frost said.

But his fight to keep the water at bay ended in tragedy. “I couldn’t find him. I yelled down those stairs and looked outside. And I woke my sister up and we went down into the basement together, and that’s where I found Steve. He had slipped. He had gone headfirst into the hole where the sump pump was and he drowned in it. He worked so hard trying to do everything for our family. I just can’t believe this,” Frost said

Now that the waters have receded, they’ve left behind a broken heart and home.”Everything in the basement was lost. All my appliances, my washer and dryer, and memories. I lost so much… Just, the worst thing I lost is my Baba. You know, things can be replaced, but not him,” Frost said.

But as she works her way through recovery, she’s been met with more adversity after she says the company she hired for cremation tried to scam her and take her $2,000. “I went to the bank and it hadn’t gone through yet. I caught it in time. It’s just one tragedy after another,” she said.

Frost says she also feels lost trying to navigate the complicated process of applying for flood recovery assistance in the midst of grieving. “There’s just so much you just didn’t know about -- he took care of everything. So, I’m just uncovering pieces. He did everything you know, took care of the bills and house payments and insurance. I have no clue,” Frost said.

As she tries to move forward, Frost says she can’t help but look back and remember her husband who was taken from her so suddenly. “My husband was a veteran of the Marines. Stephen was such a character -- the most loving, kindhearted person you would ever meet. He would help anybody, give them the shirt off his back if he had to. We lost a great person -- a great, great man, so full of life, so full of love,” she said.

