Wyoming murder suspect captured in Enosburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A murder suspect from Wyoming has been captured in Vermont.

The Vermont State Police say authorities in Casper, Wyoming alerted them about two warrants for Stacy Medicinetop, 36.

Troopers on Thursday found him at his place of work in Enosburgh and took him into custody.

Medicinetop is wanted for second-degree homicide and vehicle theft.

He will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

