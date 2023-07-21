Wyoming murder suspect captured in Enosburgh

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A murder suspect from Wyoming has been captured in Vermont.

The Vermont State Police say authorities in Casper, Wyoming alerted them about two warrants for Stacy Medicinetop, 36.

Troopers on Thursday found him at his place of work in Enosburgh and took him into custody.

Medicinetop is wanted for second-degree homicide and vehicle theft.

He will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.