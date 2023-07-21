Donate
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Actually, it may not be that happy of a Friday because we are expecting a return of flash flooding problems today. After a couple of very nice summer days on Wednesday & Thursday, we will be getting rained on again today with batches of showers & thunderstorms coming through. There could be some locally heavy downpours which could lead to some localized flash flooding, but this will not be a major flooding event like what happened early last week.

The rain & thunderstorms will taper off overnight. There may be a few, lingering showers on Saturday morning, mainly in our northern counties. Then skies will gradually clear out as we go through the resf of the day.

Sunday & Monday are looking like a couple of decent, dry, summer days. Another, weaker, frontal system will come through on Tuesday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Then it will dry out again after that for Wednesday & Thursday, but it will also be heating up, with highs getting into the upper 80s, and some spots possibly hitting the 90 degree mark.

Air quality is in the GOOD category today. There may be some very minor wildfire smoke in the air for the rest of the day.

Take it easy on the roads today with those numerous, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any flooding problems, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest information throughout the day, on-air and online.

Have a great weekend (it’s actually looking pretty good)! -Gary

