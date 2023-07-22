Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Medicinetop
Wyoming murder suspect captured in Enosburgh
More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials...
Police say DNA technology has identified killer in unsolved death of woman in 1981
File photo
Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
The catastrophic flooding last week caused pain for thousands, but for a Beverly Frost, whose...
For wife of Barre flood victim, mourning is its own kind of recovery

Latest News

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands...
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of...
North Dakota officer killed in ambush remembered as ‘brave young man’
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues