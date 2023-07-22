Animal shelters see influx in pets after flood

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Central Vermont Humane Society continues to take in animals after the floods. The facility was not impacted by the floods, but in order to free up much needed space, they emptied their shelter the day after the flood buy putting 30 animals on a flight to shelters in Massachusetts in anticipation of more influx. Now their shelter is filling up again from animals being dropped off. The real impact of the flood might not be felt yet, but they say in the coming weeks there could be more people coming to the reality that they are not longer in a place to care for their pets.

“Please don’t abandon your animals because you can’t care for them. You need to reach out to us there are many resources in the community and if we are not a resource for you we have resources and other connections and places we can refer you and help you to get help,” said Erika Holm of the Central Vermont Humane Society

