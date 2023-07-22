Virtual historical tours on Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Church street marketplace has announced new free summer programming for tourists and locals that includes a historical tour that is completely virtual. Church street goers will be able to use their phones to scan QR codes along all four blocks of the marketplace. The 10 scannable sites include the Masonic temple, the old Woolworth’s building, and other Church street staples.

“It gives a little context behind who built that as well as a history of the uses of that space.” said Joe Sass, the Church street marketplace coordinator.

The city says the Pomerleau Family Foundation made the tour possible. All sites will also be available in French translation.

