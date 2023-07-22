Donate
What-to-do Saturday, July 22

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at What-to-do on this Saturday.

Learn to fish for free at the Echo center today! Angler experts and the 2022 Lady of the Lake will hold workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 this afternoon to teach guests Vermont fishing regulations, safe handling, hook removal and release, and much more. After the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to practice target casting outside.

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks is hosting a festival for musicians and music lovers. The Maple Roots Festival will be an inclusive, family-friendly fun-filled day. There will be soul, jazz and rock music. As well as food, cocktails and wine. Admission is free. Join in on the fun in Montpelier this afternoon.

Catch the last day of the Vermont Brewers’ Festival. Our state is famous for its beer and you can try a whole bunch of them on Lake Street today. The Vermont Brewers Association has recruited over thirty breweries for their tasting. A ticket gets you entry to try all the beer’s you’d like. You’ll also gain access to the festival grounds where you can listen to music, try Vermont’s finest fermented foods , and snacks and meals from other local vendors. Tickets start at $60.

