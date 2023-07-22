Donate
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking much quieter, with partly sunny skies, and just a few showers, mainly north.  Flooding is not expected.  High temperatures will actually be a bit below average, but pleasant, with highs in the 70s.  Sunday will be even better, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.  Enjoy!

Next week is looking pretty good overall, especially when you compare it to the past 2 weeks.  Monday will be dry and warm.  The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday.  It doesn’t look to be anything serious, but we’ll keep an eye on it.  Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a few showers or thunderstorms.  Thursday will be dry, then a few showers or thunderstorms are expected Friday.  It will be quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the 60s.

