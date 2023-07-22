BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tonight will have patchy dense fog. Otherwise, it will become mainly clear, with good sleeping conditions. Lows will be in the 50s, and even a few upper 40s are possible in the cooler valleys. Sunday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but that’s about it.

Next week isn’t looking as active as the past 2 weeks, thankfully. That said, the chance for some showers and thunderstorms will continue. Monday will be partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the 60s. The most active day of the week will be Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It doesn’t look like a significant event, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Very warm and moderately humid conditions will be the rule for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Skies will generally be partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and again Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s (possibly a few low 90s Thursday), with lows in the 60s. Saturday is looking cooler and pleasant.

