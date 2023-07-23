Alzheimer’s Classic inaugural fundraiser held in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Golf Club hosted their first Alzheimer’s Classic. The Alzheimer’s Classic is a golf tournament for people to enjoy. The tournament is a scramble which means it makes it easier for all different levels of golfers.

The Alzheimer’s Classic almost sold out for its first year. Officials hope for more teams to participate, have live music and more sponsors.

“For me, it’s always bringing something back to the community, as I said for the Alzheimer’s association for me personally. I’ve had family members that were affected by it, and I would love if we never had to do the tournament again because that means there’s already a cure; that is ultimately the goal,” Amy Eroh said.

The event will take place every year and all of the proceeds are being donated to the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

