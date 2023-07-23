Cabot seeks more volunteers to aid in flood recovery

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - As recovery is still underway for many in Vermont, small communities are asking for more volunteers.

Towns in Washington county like Middlesex, Barre and Cabot were hit hard during the storm.

Volunteers in the town of Cabot have put in over 122 hours to help repair the town’s roads homes and small businesses.

Volunteers say they are tired and are now rotating in shifts, and are trying to spread the word that they need more outside help. With not enough help in local towns, residents are worried about how long existing volunteers will be able to keep up.

“On top of the people who had trauma. People who had parts of their houses float away, their cars. Scary things people saw. So as a community we are trying to make sure we are taking care of the emotional and the physical. People are just exhausted, we really could use more help,” said volunteer Kerri Moll.

People helping out say they hope the rain holds off for as long as possible as it makes things so much harder to clean up.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.