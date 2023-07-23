Concert for flood relief held in Stowe Saturday

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) -

In the past week, Vermont endured some serious damages due to flooding. Communities were impacted and families were displaced. Business owners are doing whatever they can to give back.

Stowe Cider and American Flatbread are partnering together to put on a flood relief benefit concert. The goal is to raise money for those that were affected. Other businesses like Zero Gravity and Lake Champlain Chocolates helped out to host the event. Mark Ray, the owner of Stowe Cider, says he knows this is going to be a long process for businesses to start up again.

“It’s only the start its going to be a long road of recovery, but it starts here, and we just got to keep going,” said Ray.

Even though we might be cleaning up the exterior, there’s going to be a lot of interior work to do. So, if businesses can continue to donate, put together fundraisers, and organize volunteer days we encourage them to do that. We got to keep going, we got to stick together,” said Ray.

There was live music, games, and arts and crafts like tie dye. 100% Of ticket sales will go to Northeast Organic Farming Association and Vermont Community Foundation.

“It makes me feel good, you know, the neighbors and the community are coming together to raise some money and we sold about $5000 worth of tickets ahead of time and I know we sold quite a few at the door,” Ray said.

The 40-dollar tickets included “all you can eat” pizza and 2 drink tickets. There was no cost for children under 12 years old.

The event raised over $12,000. Now the General Manager of American Flatbread, Aaron Kraus, says he has big hopes for the future.

Kraus was lucky enough to not have any flood damages, but he says he feels for those that were impacted in Lamoille county.

“The more impact we can make today the happier I’ll be but we’re lucky to be able to provide this, and I’m excited to have this event,” Aaron Kraus said.

Kraus says he hopes he can make a change that can leave a long-lasting impression on others.

“As a business, I like to think we can affect change on a macro-level than an individual level,” Kraus said.

