FEMA creates center to assist flood victims with claims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA agents have been traveling throughout the state to check on people’s homes, and now they’ve created a way for Vermonters to come to them.

The agency has created what they are calling disaster recovery centers in Rutland and Washington County.

The recovery centers were put in place to help residents affected by the severe storms, flooding and landslides kickstart their recovery.

These are temporary facilities and should be open for the next several weeks.

FEMA representatives say sometimes filling out paperwork can be confusing, and the agency wants to make sure everyone gets through the process smoothly.

“Disaster recovery centers are great because you can meet face to face. You can upload your documents; they can help assist you with the application process. We are also encouraging survivors that are starting the cleanup process that you write down, take photos of the damages,” said Briana Fenton, a FEMA agent.

Recovery centers are open all week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

