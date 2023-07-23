Flood-hit breweries show support at 30th Brew Festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a nice day for people in Vermont to enjoy the sun and crack open a beer. The Vermont Brewers Festival returned for its 30th year, attracting well over four thousand people to the area.

This year the fest had 34 breweries just waiting to give everyone a taste of their beer. Unfortunately, not everyone had the chance to participate as the festival had two brewers out of the lineup because of the recent flooding.

“I need to be here, like these are my friends. I don’t see all of them all the time because we are all over the state. I’m like, I’ve had some sad days,” said Terry Thompson.

Thompson works for Prohibition Pig in Waterbury and says when the storm hit, the brewery had eight feet of water in the basement.

They lost 3,000 gallons of beer and didn’t have any product to bring to the fest. But despite the bad news, Thompson decided to show up for his fellow brewers to show that events like this are important when showcasing Vermont’s unique beers.

“It’s one of the important things of our state. We have the most breweries per capita in the county. It just helps these smaller breweries get their names out there. There are breweries that are so small that you may never hear of them. You go to a festival; you drink beer from them. Now you’re taking a day trip to that brewery that might be two hours away,” said Thompson.

Small breweries like Dirt Church Brewing Company out of the Northeast Kingdom look forward to the brewer’s festival.

They say -- it’s a way for them to connect with people from all over New England and boost their customer base. “For us, we don’t distribute very far out of the Northeast Kingdom. So, events like this are great for exposure. It helps us reach the market in a unique way. Folks that would normally want to try our beer get an opportunity to so,” said Anna Cronin with Dirt Church Brewing.

And people visiting say going to the festival is their favorite way to support the state’s brewers. “That’s where you have your heart, that’s where you have your humanity, your people. Everything can come together. You got to support your fellow man. Support your local brewers,” said Kristyn Brophy.

Organizers say some of the proceeds raised this year will go back to those breweries for flood relief.

