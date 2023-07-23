International disaster relief team visits Cabot to aid in flood recovery

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Kenneth Gokey has lived in his house in Cabot for the last thirty years.

He is just one of the many homeowners that experienced major flooding from the storm. He says the river near his house flooded the basement with eight feet of water.

“It took two hours steady work with three excavators to move these trees so water would even think about going under the bridge,” said Gokey.

For eleven days now, family and volunteer groups have been helping Gokey get rid of the foot of mud that sat on the floor of his basement from the river.

He is a Vietnam veteran, and says there isn’t much he hasn’t seen, but this storm destroyed everything in his basement. To aid in people like Gokey’s recovery, an international nonprofit called Team Rubicon has made its way to Cabot.

Team Rubicon is a non-governmental organization that responds to disaster relief made up of retired veterans and service workers.

The team has been helping Gokey clean the house all Saturday morning and say they are happy to help but are nervous about people losing their homes.

“This is pretty bad, it’s heartbreaking because a lot of people don’t have homeowners or flood insurance. So, we are mucking all these houses out, and what’s going to happen. You know mold is probably going to come into a lot of these houses and they’re not going to be able to move back in,” said team member Jared Sabter.

The team has already visited over eighty disasters this year. Members that live in Cabot say this storm was worse on the town than Irene, but times like this bring people together.

“I have gotten to know more people in this town in the last week and a half than I have in the last forty years that I have lived here. So, it’s really a tremendous social event, but a real terrible way to do it,” said Cabot resident Ruth Goodrich.

Gokey says he has full faith that he and his house are going to be okay.

“Like I said I was in a war for this country when I was young. Survived it, I have seen death. Ive seen almost everything. I’m strong,” said Gokey.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.