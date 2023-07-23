Libraries hit hard by flood

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Libraries across the state were damaged by the floods.

When they received warning, The Kellogg Hubbard library staff followed procedure. They turned off the power, and moved everything they could three feet off the basement ground. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough.

“We opened the side entrance and the water comes pouring out. We had eight feet of water anyways throughout our whole basement and we estimate our basement is about 4,000 square feet. Back of the envelope math, that’s about 180,000 gallons of water we had in our basement.” said Carolyn Picazio, the Library Director at the Kellogg Hubbard Library

The library lost every single book in their book sale, what Picazio believes is over 10,000 books. In addition to novels, the library lost almost all of their building systems: including their electrical panels, phone systems, fire and building security, computers, heaters and elevators - most of which were fairly new.

“We had ran a capital campaign that finished up about four years ago, and so we spent the last four years upgrading all of these systems, and so all of that was lost, and so all of those have to be replace and rebuilt.” said Picazio

The Kellogg - Hubbard Library was not the only library in the state to sustain damages.

“We have heard from 17 libraries that they were impacted by the storm. 15 of those had water damages of various degrees and two libraries suffered from electrical storm related damage with power surges that impacted their computer equipment.” said Catherine Delneo the State Librarian.

Delneo says Johnson Library was hit the worst. Their basement and some of their first floor flooded, the humidity forced them to remove their entire collection from the building. The extent of damage is unclear. Municipal libraries qualify for FEMA funds, non-profit libraries will not. While each wait for some kind of funding, Delneo says volunteers have helped clean up, and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library is operating at a limited capacity.

“In a week, we were able to get curbside pick-up going. We’re also offering public printing, we are still offering public outreach services, we offer delivery services for homebound people, and for people who can’t logistically can’t get to the library.” said Picazio

While patrons cannot enter the building, Picazio set up a computer outside so folks could print FEMA applications and other documents for flood recovery.

“It is amazing that they have been able to get this far, in such a short period of time, and providing a service to the community, this is the gem of Montpelier.” said Stan Cisz, a Montpelier Summer Resident.

“There’s not another community living room. There’s not another place where people can just come and hang out with no expectations on them, so, I don’t know, I don’t know what will fill the void until then.” said Picazio.

The Kellogg Public Library doesn’t know when they’'ll re-open, and it might take half a million dollars to fix the library.

