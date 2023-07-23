Marshfield water service returns, sewage issues persist

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - After days without water, taps are running in Marshfield, but people here say their problems are not over. For days after the flooding, residents in Marshfield were left without many basic necessities.

“We were up there without power and without water and without transportation,” said Brittany Olson, a Marshfield resident.

Without access to water, neighbors were doing whatever they could to help each other out.

“Our only way off the hill was hiking down through the woods and coming into our neighbor’s driveway, and we had to lug water back and forth up through the woods, so we could have water. A lot of the community has been offering up their showers, do laundry; everyone’s been really great,” said Olson.

“All the neighbors hauled water out of this ditch to flush their toilets with,” said David Rogers, another Marshfield resident.

But now, the water is back up and running.

“When we first got it, it was a little dirty. and they told us we had to boil any of the drinking water,” said Rogers.

But it revealed issues with their sewage system. Village residents say some of the lines on Folsom hill road were impacted in the flooding and are still disconnected. Olson says she’s been told officials are working on to get the water and sewer fixed. But she is unsure how long the process will take.

“It sounds like work is going to start on Monday and as part of that, they’re going to have to tear down our temporary driveways so that means we will be back to walking,” said Olson.

In the meantime, Emergency Management delivered portable toilets to aid residents as the sewage system issues continue to get worked out.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.