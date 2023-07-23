Donate
One man’s flood trash is another man’s treasure

By Laura Ullman
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The streets of Montpelier are still lined with former personal belongings and damaged possesions. Waste is piled up head high on Main street. While dump trucks are still making their way to collect the garbage, one Vermonter has taken the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” to heart.

Tyler Bryant has been driving around Montpelier picking up metal, bottles and cans to sell at bulldog’s scrap metal.

“All this stuff here is going to go to a landfill, so if I can get metal out and it can go to the scrapyard, it’s less metal in the landfill and better for the earth, you know?!” said Bryant

On his last haul, Bryant made $600 from scrap metal that he collected. Bryant says he makes enough to make this work his living. Any scrapyard will take the metal, but not just any guy will spend his day collecting it.

