Sheldon house fire sends one to hospital

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A person is in the hospital after a house fire in Sheldon.

It happened at around 3:30 Saturday morning on Kittell road.

First responders say the fire started in a room located above the home’s garage and the homeowners tried to put out the fire with a garden hose.

The resident of the room was injured in the blaze and was sent to the hospital to be treated. Firefighters say that although the room and its contents were heavily damaged, the rest of the house is okay.

The Sheldon Fire Department as well as the Franklin, Fairfield, and Enosburg fire departments all responded to the incident.

