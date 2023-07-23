Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’ve made an arrest in the case of the May 12th double shooting in Brookfield that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Devon Dennis of Hartford Connecticut Saturday... at JFK Airport in New York City.

Police say through investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Dennis after learning he had traveled to Jamaica just one day after the shooting that killed 27-year-old Juan Sierra and injured 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes.

He was returning from that trip when he was met by members of homeland security and multiple other agencies.

Investigators say they’ve determined that the shooting was drug related.

Dennis is now in jail pending an appearance in Queens County Criminal Court next week. He will ultimately be extradited to Vermont to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

