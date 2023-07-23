Donate
What-to-do: Sunday, July 23

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday

The Farm to Ballet Project is an original ballet about a farm through the seasons. Dancing vegetables, familiar animals, and even the seasons themsleves come to life through dance. Sandiwood farm is hosting the event. The farm makes artisan maple syrup and CBD hemp products and other farm-fresh products which you can buy at the show. Barr Hill is providing libations and you can order your own gourmet picnic meal. Bring your own picnic blankets and follow the parking signs. Ticket prices begin at $20 for adults.

You can catch the mid-day Sunday concert of the West Windsor Vermont Music Festival. Ms. Helen Kim will be performing violin. The event is for all ages and will take place at the west Windsor town hall, and despite its mid-day moniker, it will take place at 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission to the concert will cost $15.

The spooky, spectacular Addams Family musical comedy has a new venue due to flooding. The new location for the musical will be at the Barre Opera House. Eric Love directs as America’s darkest, weirdest family comes to life in an original musical about love, family, honesty and growing up. Today’s matinee begins at 2:00 p.m. The cast consists of Taryn Noelle, Kathleen Keenan and local talented teens. Support the cast and crew this afternoon. Tickets begin at $10

