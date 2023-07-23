BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any isolated thunderstorms will end this evening, with clearing skies tonight. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Now Monday is looking like the more active day this week, with partly sunny skies early, then afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Some of those may be strong or severe, so stay tuned. The risk for widespread flooding is low, thanks to an overall dry weekend, but isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question. It will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Though Monday is looking active, there’s better news for Tuesday, which is now expected to be quieter. A trailing trough will bring a few garden variety showers and thunderstorms, but significant weather isn’t expected. It will be a touch cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

Mid to late week will feature hot and humid conditions. Models differ a bit, but Wednesday through Friday will have highs at least in the upper 80s. A few low 90s are possible each day, especially Thursday. With dew points expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, you’ll want to take it easy if you’re outdoors, especially if you’re trying to clean up after the floods, and to take breaks from exertion. Wednesday is looking dry, then a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday, mainly during the afternoon.

There are hints a strong cold front will come through Friday, which could cool us down over the weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday, then Sunday will be dry. Highs will only be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s, and even a few 40s in the cooler valleys…good for sleeping.

