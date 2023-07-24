Donate
ACLU, 2 Bennington residents sue town over allegations of racial discrimination

The ACLU and two former Bennington residents are suing the town for alleged racial...
The ACLU and two former Bennington residents are suing the town for alleged racial discrimination. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Civil Liberties Union and two former Bennington residents are suing the town for alleged racial discrimination.

The ACLU says Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler are suing because they say the town retaliated against them after they complained about racially motivated police harassment. And they say the town didn’t properly investigate their complaints.

The ACLU says this is the latest step after several years of litigation at the Vermont Human Rights Commission.

WCAX News reached out to the town for comment on the lawsuit but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Click here to read the complaint.

