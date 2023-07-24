ACLU, 2 Bennington residents sue town over allegations of racial discrimination

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Civil Liberties Union and two former Bennington residents are suing the town for alleged racial discrimination.

The ACLU says Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler are suing because they say the town retaliated against them after they complained about racially motivated police harassment. And they say the town didn’t properly investigate their complaints.

The ACLU says this is the latest step after several years of litigation at the Vermont Human Rights Commission.

WCAX News reached out to the town for comment on the lawsuit but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Click here to read the complaint.

