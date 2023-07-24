Big films bring big bucks to area movie theaters recovering from COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the biggest movie weekends of the year brought thousands of dollars to local theaters. It comes as theaters have been struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

Many people decided to take a trip to the movie theaters to enjoy some popcorn, a slushie and watch the “Barbie” movie,

“It was probably the most insane dynamic that we had in a long time,” said Ho Ngeyun, the manager of the Roxy Cinema in Burlington.

Ngeyun says he saw large groups of college students and locals dressing up over the weekend as hundreds took to the theater for the dual releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“I think business has gone up since we’ve gotten those movies for sure. I know it’s become very popular on social media,” Ngeyun said.

He says they sold out Friday night and had to add two more showings of “Barbie” on Saturday, bringing in roughly $7,000-$9,000 in ticket sales.

“I saw the Barbie movie because I really enjoy Barbie and I really enjoy Margot Robbie. Her acting skills are amazing,” said Ocean Verge of Burlington.

“Mostly to heal my own childhood memories, I remember playing with Barbie growing up and I really loved it. She’s an icon for all kids,” said Andrea Nunez of Burlington.

A Barbie fan and a mom of three-- soon to be four-- dressed up to see the movie with her daughters.

“I loved it. So far, it’s really focused on feminism and being strong as a woman. They have done a great job making the Barbies come to life as people. It’s been fun, it’s been really great,” said Katie Benoit of Ferrisburgh.

Despite the ongoing writers and actors guilds on strike, Ngeyun says he is not worried about the theater’s future.

“After COVID, people realizing COVID is out of the way, the movies have become increasingly popular as time has passed,” he said. “In recent weeks, I feel like we have done the best we have done in a really long time. The trajectory that we are on right now, I think we are going to keep going up and so that’s the plan and that’s the work we’re going to maintain.”

