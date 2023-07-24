Burlington City Council to consider rezoning to allow South End housing projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking up some of the largest zoning changes in the city’s history on Monday night.

The changes are about housing, and some business development as well. This long-talked-about measure would make it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End to have housing where it wasn’t allowed before.

As Burlington faces a 0.4% vacancy rate, this housing measure would allow developers to create housing buildings, some up to eight stories, where several large surface parking lots are currently located in the South End.

That area right now has much of the city’s industrial and artisan businesses.

But if this passes, discussions are already in the works for 700 units of housing plus even more.

“The potential change goes well beyond that in other parts of the district. There’s a lot of additional underutilized space that could result in hundreds of additional homes as well. So this is a very significant action. It’s one of the most significant steps that we can take today to forestall future housing crises,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

“This property will uniquely position us to create some workforce housing which we also desperately need. And so I’m particularly excited about that. We’ve also got, you know, the connectivity with our tech incubator space at Hula where we’re reminded daily about the challenges trying to find housing as new employees move to Vermont,” developer Russ Scully said.

I’ve heard from councilors on both sides of the aisle that this does have broad council support. However, several councilors have submitted amendments such as whether or not to allow lodging like hotels and dormitories.

So there will be significant discussion this evening but some including the mayor believe this could get over the finish line Monday evening.

