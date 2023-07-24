Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington City Council to consider rezoning to allow South End housing projects

The long-talked-about measure would make it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End...
The long-talked-about measure would make it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End to have housing where it wasn’t allowed before.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking up some of the largest zoning changes in the city’s history on Monday night.

The changes are about housing, and some business development as well. This long-talked-about measure would make it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End to have housing where it wasn’t allowed before.

As Burlington faces a 0.4% vacancy rate, this housing measure would allow developers to create housing buildings, some up to eight stories, where several large surface parking lots are currently located in the South End.

That area right now has much of the city’s industrial and artisan businesses.

But if this passes, discussions are already in the works for 700 units of housing plus even more.

“The potential change goes well beyond that in other parts of the district. There’s a lot of additional underutilized space that could result in hundreds of additional homes as well. So this is a very significant action. It’s one of the most significant steps that we can take today to forestall future housing crises,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

“This property will uniquely position us to create some workforce housing which we also desperately need. And so I’m particularly excited about that. We’ve also got, you know, the connectivity with our tech incubator space at Hula where we’re reminded daily about the challenges trying to find housing as new employees move to Vermont,” developer Russ Scully said.

I’ve heard from councilors on both sides of the aisle that this does have broad council support. However, several councilors have submitted amendments such as whether or not to allow lodging like hotels and dormitories.

So there will be significant discussion this evening but some including the mayor believe this could get over the finish line Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield May 12th
Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting
One man is finding treasure in the trash that other people have piled along Vermont roads in...
One man’s flood trash is another man’s treasure
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
Libraries across Vermont were damaged by the recent flooding. - File photo
Some Vermont libraries hit hard by flooding
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.
State Police identify man killed in Orwell motorcycle crash

Latest News

Burlington has its first city-owned fast charger for electric vehicles.
Burlington hopes city-owned fast charger will help get more EVs on the road
It’s been two weeks since floodwaters ravaged our region, but those directly impacted by the...
Heartbreak for homeowners as flooded families work to pick up the pieces
Vermont lost nearly 10,000 acres of crops-- with likely more to be discovered-- after the...
State officials inspect flooded farms as growers grapple with crop loss
Flooded businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in Vermont may qualify for loans to help...
Small Business Administration loans available to flooded Vermonters