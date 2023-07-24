Donate
Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack

Claude Mumbere
Claude Mumbere(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The suspect in a Burlington murder now faces new charges in connection with a random attack in the city in 2021.

Claude Mumbere, 29, of Colchester, was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson. Cusson, 31, was found dead in South Champlain Street Park on July 7.

Now, police say Mumbere is also the suspect in an aggravated assault from back in October 2021. Surveillance video of that assault showed a woman being attacked at random and hit in the head repeatedly with a snowshoe. She was left with serious facial injuries.

Suspect in Burlington Assault
Suspect in Burlington Assault(wcax)

Investigators now say Mumbere was the man behind that attack. They say his fingerprints matched evidence collected at the crime scene.

Mumbere is due in court Tuesday morning to face charges in that 2021 case.

Burlington police say an officer in the Winooski Police Department recognized Mumbere as the suspect in the 2021 attack after seeing reports of his arrest last week when he was accused of Cusson’s murder.

Mumbere pleaded not guilty to Cusson’s murder at his arraignment last week.

