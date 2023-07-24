Burlington symphony returns for the first time since the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Civic Symphony, a nonprofit organization, performed at City Hall Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group formed in 2011, and it has more than 60 musicians from Burlington and surrounding areas. The group brings music to diverse audiences through programs such as children’s concerts.

“The group is a very special group to me. The players are my friends. They’re really good musicians. We’ve had a chance to bring in a lot of repertoire to life,” said Music Director Daniel Bruce.

Bruce hopes to get the organization back up and running since COVID-19. They are having a fall concert the first week in November.

