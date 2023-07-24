Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington symphony returns for the first time since the pandemic

By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Civic Symphony, a nonprofit organization, performed at City Hall Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group formed in 2011, and it has more than 60 musicians from Burlington and surrounding areas. The group brings music to diverse audiences through programs such as children’s concerts.

“The group is a very special group to me. The players are my friends. They’re really good musicians. We’ve had a chance to bring in a lot of repertoire to life,” said Music Director Daniel Bruce.

Bruce hopes to get the organization back up and running since COVID-19. They are having a fall concert the first week in November.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield May 12th
Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting
File photo
One man’s flood trash is another man’s treasure
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
Sheldon
Sheldon house fire sends one to hospital
file
Libraries hit hard by flood

Latest News

Burlington symphony returns for the first time since the pandemic
Responsible Employer Ordinances and their role in flood recovery
frost-damaged apple tree
This year’s May frost designated as a disaster by U.S.D.A.
This year’s May frost designated as a disaster by U.S.D.A.