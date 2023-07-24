Centennial Field set to host all-star festivities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Centennial Field will be the center of the Futures League universe this week, as the all-star break kicks off on Monday, happening in Burlington for the first time since 1986.

It all starts on Monday for the home run derby, and concludes on Tuesday for the all-star game, which will have no shortage of Lake Monster representation, starting with manager Pete Wilk. Eight Monster players will take the field - pitchers Wyatt Cameron, Callan Fang, Francis Ferguson, Evan Maloney, Oliver Pudvar and fan vote-winner and Peoples Academy graduate Ben Alekson. Joining those arms will be catcher Tyler Favretto, infielder Jordan Kang and outfielder Tommy Martin. Teams were still in action through Sunday, but now, all eyes are on Burlington with talent galore, putting on a show for Monsters fans.

“A lot of moving parts that really started back in January-February timeframe. We’re excited to not only host the league, league executives and the best players in the league, but we’re also excited for our fans,” Lake Monsters general manager C.J. Knudsen said. “It’s going to be entertaining for Monday and Tuesday. People are thrilled, they’re excited to see it. We’re officially playing Team Mountain versus Team Lake. We have custom jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Adam Keenan Foundation, the official charity of the Futures League. I think people will be excited to see those and little things like that that add up to a great event.”

