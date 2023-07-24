Demolition delays on Burlington High School project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The effort to rebuild Burlington High School has hit a snag.

Crews have found more asbestos, this time in glue as part of the foundation.

That means they need to take extra precautions during demolition and remediate that as part of a safety protocol.

The district is celebrating $16 million from the Legislature as part of the remediation, but with other buildings still needing to be taken down, the final price tag is unclear.

“In finding the asbestos in the foundation in A and B and buildings A and B. We’re also assuming that there is asbestos in the foundations of the other buildings, but we don’t know that for sure yet. And so I would say that this will have an impact on cost. And it will also likely have some impact on schedule,” said Tom Flanagan, the superintendent of the Burlington School District.

The district is currently in talks with the owner of the old Macy’s building in downtown Burlington, which houses the temporary high school, to extend their lease.

They hope to move into the new school in early 2026.

The campus was shuttered in the fall of 2020 due to the discovery of toxic PCBs.

