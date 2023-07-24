Donate
Former Senator Kelly Ayotte announces run for NH governor

Kelly Ayotte-File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire governor’s race has a new candidate.

Kelly Ayotte announced her plan to run via Twitter, saying, “I am running for governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts. Together, we will ensure that we keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Ayotte is a member of the Republican Party. She was a U.S. senator from New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017.

This comes days after current Governor Chris Sununu announced he would not be running for reelection.

