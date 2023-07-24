Former Senator Kelly Ayotte announces run for NH governor
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire governor’s race has a new candidate.
Kelly Ayotte announced her plan to run via Twitter, saying, “I am running for governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts. Together, we will ensure that we keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”
Ayotte is a member of the Republican Party. She was a U.S. senator from New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017.
This comes days after current Governor Chris Sununu announced he would not be running for reelection.
