GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities

(CNN) - Newly released body camera video shows a police dog attacking an unarmed Black man who surrendered to authorities with his hands up despite an officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol urging the officer not to release the dog.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story may be considered disturbing.

The footage provided by Ohio State Highway Patrol is under scrutiny after a man was mauled by a police officer’s K-9.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer released a K-9. (Source: CNN/OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL VIDEO)

A case report shows a Ohio State Highway Patrol officer in a marked vehicle tried stopping the driver of the big rig for a missing mud flap.

The man behind the wheel later identified by authorities as 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose drives on, and a chase begins.

About 20 minutes into the pursuit, the big rig is seen rolling to a stop.

“Get out of the truck!” an officer said.

But that lasts only a few seconds. The driver continues to flee, and officers stay on him for another eight minutes.

It wasn’t until police used tire deflation devices that the chase came to a slow but dramatic and disturbing stop.

A Circleville, Ohio, Police Department K-9 unit rolling up to the scene.

After repeated orders from a state patrol officer, the driver eventually steps out of the rig, his hands in the air as requested.

A patrolman is heard asking for the K-9 to not be released, though it’s unclear if he could be heard by all officers on scene

But that’s when the K-9 is deployed.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up. Do not release the dog with his hands up. Do not release the dog with his hands up, don’t!” the patrolman said. “Get the dog off of him!”

After the K-9 takedown, an officer approaches then quickly walks away, her hands covering her face as Rose screams in pain, the frustration audible in the voice of another state officer.

“Was I not loud enough?” the officer said.

After the dog is removed, officers move in to arrest Rose and administer first aid.

“You just let a dog bite me,” Rose said.

“All you had to do was come to me,” the officer said.

“I was coming, I had all the guns pointed at me. How do you expect me to respect you? You have a gun pointed at me. There’s like 20 of you all!” Rose said.

“All you had to do was stop, brother,” the officer said.

“I did stop,” Rose responds.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten.”

CNN has reached out to the Circleville Police Department for comment.

Police said Rose was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released before being taken to jail. His attorney declined to comment.

The Columbus, Ohio, chapter of the NAACP is calling for an investigation and wants the officer involved to be disciplined or fired.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.