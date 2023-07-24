Heartbreak for homeowners as flooded families work to pick up the pieces

BRIDGEWATER CORNERS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Agency of Natural Resources estimates a little more than 1,000 people in Vermont have reached out to FEMA for rental and homeowners assistance.

It’s been two weeks since floodwaters ravaged our region, but those directly impacted by the flooding continue to pick up the pieces.

“We knew it was bad,” said Casey Mispel of Bridgewater Corners.

Mispel and her family were camping in Maine when the floods hit Vermont.

“So my husband and dad tried to drive home that night,” she said. “They got to about the Lincoln covered bridge and they couldn’t get any further.”

A family friend took video of their property during the height of the storm. A nearby culvert backfilled, causing water to swamp everything, including chest-high water in the house.

“It had lifted up all of our flooring and a lot of our stuff and just thrown it all over the house. It was trashed inside of there,” Mispel said.

Their camper is now their permanent residence. Four other vehicles on site were wrecked along with pretty much everything else. The family’s homeowners insurance did not include flooding, so they are waiting on that denial letter to present to FEMA for federal help.

“Because we have had to wait so long, if there was a chance of saving the home, we are past that window now. Everything is molded. Everything is falling in. The floors are falling,” Mispel said.

Tropical Storm Irene damaged the property more than a decade ago. They got through it then and they say they will get through it now.

“We have our moments where sometimes we are just really sad and we cry a lot. And other times we are angry. And we are just working through it the best we can,” Mispel said.

The Mispels say they are grateful for the community support they have received in the form of donations and things like new clothes.

The state has set up an online resource for anyone impacted by flooding. It’s www.vermont.gov/flood.

